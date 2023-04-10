3 lawsuits allege Alabama medical cannabis license portal is flawed

By MJBizDaily Staff

Three marijuana companies allege in separate lawsuits that the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission’s online license application portal is faulty.

A Montgomery County circuit judge last week ordered the MMJ regulatory agency to now consider applications from Med Shop Dispensary and TheraTrue, according to the Alabama Daily News.

A different circuit judge decided that the Medical Cannabis Commission does not have to consider the application in the case of the third company, RedBud Remedies.

All three lawsuits, filed in March, allege that the respective companies were not warned that the portal would not accept documentation with file sizes larger than 10 megabytes, the Daily News reported.

According to the newspaper:

  • Med Shop alleged the commission gave some companies a “workaround” solution to submit their applications.
  • TheraTrue said it was forced to submit documents of lesser quality than those it intended to submit.

The University of South Alabama was selected in December to evaluate the high number of MMJ business applications submitted to regulators since the launch period opened in September.

