American Marijuana – new online reviewer promises 100% impartiality

Online review site American Marijuana has announced its arrival with a pledge to set the standard in impartiality in the rapidly expanding legal cannabis and CBD marketplace. The vaping sector has seen stepwise growth over recent years, and over recent months the trajectories of the two sectors – legal cannabis and vaping – has started to intersect.

Vaping has become the go-to alternative to smoking for those who still need their daily nicotine fix. With legalization spreading across the USA and the globe, the shift to vaping is now taking hold in similar fashion in this market. American Marijuana is aimed squarely at supporting this growing niche by providing clarity and guidance in a market that can be decidedly opaque.

Building trust

Dwight K. Blake is the founder of American Marijuana. With 15 years experience as a mental health counselor, he was an advocate for CBD and its therapeutic benefits long before it became fashionable, and believes it holds the key to naturally managing a wide range of medical conditions. In introducing American Marijuana, he said:

“We strive to give our readers the truth. Whether it’s about vape pens or edibles, we give you all the information through our unbiased lenses.”

He believes providing unbiased information is the key to ensuring not only that buyers make the right purchase decisions, but also that the whole industry is able to build trust and credibility – even if that information is not always positive, adding:

“There’s such a stigma around vaping that we decided it’s better to tell our readers the good and bad about the products we review. Otherwise, we’re not telling the whole story.”

That might sound like a statement of the obvious, but the unfortunate truth is that there are a growing number of review sites that serve only as advertising mouthpieces for the products they are reviewing. Mr. Blake was quick to stress that American Marijuana takes a different approach, and commented:

“If a particular vape pen burns when you inhale, we’ll tell you. If we’re calling a product ‘the best for X’ we’ll tell you why. Our aim is to give you everything you need to make an informed decision, not half-truths.”

Run by experts, not advertisers

Mr. Blake has built a team that has expertise in assessing the products being reviewed, not in driving sales. Managing Editor Caitlin Mitchell has spent her life researching herbal remedies for mental health conditions, driven by her own childhood diagnosis of ADHD, and was a driving force behind getting the first medical marijuana dispensary approved in Altoona, PA back in 2017.

Meanwhile Community Manager Melissa Bradshaw is a nutritionist with a passion for helping those with mental health conditions, and PR Manager Natalie Taylor is one of the country’s most respected specialists on CBD and hemp, and is a regular speaker at the industry’s major conferences.

For more information on American Marijuana and to read their impartial reviews, visit the company’s website at: https://americanmarijuana.org/