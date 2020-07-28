Award-Winning PR Firm Durée & Company Launches CannabisMarketingPR.com to Serve its Growing Cannabis and Hemp/CBD Practice

Media Contact:

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — July 28, 2020 — Durée & Company, a Fort Lauderdale and Aspen full-service public relations, marketing and special events firm, is pleased to announce that it has added some green to its signature pink color with a new cannabis- and hemp-focused website! An addition to the firm’s original website, DureeAndCompany.com, the cannabis-specific site, CannabisMarketingPR.com, is dedicated to the firm’s continued expansion into the booming cannabis and hemp/CBD industries.

“Our new website allows us to further connect with existing and potential hemp and cannabis clients, and to showcase the comprehensive PR and marketing services we tailor specifically for these markets,” said Durée Ross, the firm’s president and founder.

Ross recognized that the U.S. was on the brink of a “green rush” before the passing of the Farm Bill in 2018 and pursued clients in the cannabis and hemp/CBD industries. Durée & Company’s precedent-setting efforts are paving the way for PR representation in this space, which is continuously growing. The total U.S. CBD market is expected to climb to a $2.1 billion market in consumer sales by the end of 2020, according to Hemp Business Journal; and the U.S. retail marijuana market is predicted to rise as high as $37 billion in sales by 2024, according to Marijuana Business Daily.

“Having entered the cannabis, hemp and CBD markets early on, we know the ins and outs of gaining positive publicity and providing marketing for these industries, and there is no better time than our 20th anniversary to launch our website and continue to expand our practice,” Ross said.

Visitors to the website can learn more about Durée & Company’s comprehensive services, including PR and marketing, crisis prevention, digital and affiliate marketing, and influencer relations. The site also features blogs about the cannabis and hemp/CBD industries, bios of the firm’s team members, colorful images, and much more.

The website itself is a continuation of Durée & Company’s signature branding. Visitors will instantly notice the addition of the color green to the firm’s signature shades of pink.

As the “green rush” continues to flood headlines, Durée & Company keeps a watchful eye on local, regional and national news in order to quickly pivot. The team have been working with full spectrum hemp and CBD brands, processing facilities, trade associations, dispensary owners, farmers, growers, cannabis cultivators, third-party laboratories and other startups.

Examples of Durée & Company’s PR and marketing expertise in the cannabis and hemp/CBD industries include:

Proven relationships with and a knowledge of key players in these industries, including members of the media, influencers and thought leaders; insights developed from the careful monitoring and researching of key expos and leadership conferences.

An understanding of U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines and the ability to effectively share news about cannabis and hemp/CBD products — a unique attribute in today’s marketplace.

The knowledge to help companies establish and communicate the need for Certificates of Authenticity (COAs), knowing that products are always under scrutiny.

The ability to navigate the cannabis and hemp/CBD industries to tell the right stories that attract potential consumers, partners, retailers and investors.

A focus on the products offered, as well as on the business and the people.

Additionally, Ross sits on the board of directors at The Florida Hemp Council. The firm is a member of the Cannabis Marketing Association, and of CannabisLAB, as well as a supporter of Marijuana Moment. Ross is regularly invited to speak on panels, webinars and industry roundtables, where she shares her expertise and practical applications for marketing and PR success in the industries.

With a longstanding presence in the health and wellness, cannabis, lifestyle and business industries, Durée & Company has worked with some of the top companies including: Veritas Farms, SanSal Wellness, ACS Laboratory, Tanasi, GreenWay Herbal Products, One Plant, PurWell, PurSlep, Natural Life Franchise Corp., and The Florida Hemp Council.

With the launch of its new cannabis-specific site, Durée & Company also added a touch of green to its signature pink, with a new, animated logo. For an exclusive look at some of the clients that Durée & Company has served and the relationships the firm has garnered in the media, visit https://youtu.be/XNPz-ScycEM.

About Durée & Company, Inc.

Durée & Company, Inc. is an award-winning, full-service public relations, marketing and special events firm founded in 1999. The firm has offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Aspen, Colorado. Durée & Company serves the corporate, agency and nonprofit arenas for local, national and international clients. Services include public relations, social media, marketing, digital marketing, content development, advertising, special events, branding, radio promotions, affiliate marketing and more. Durée & Company clients include well-known names in yachting, business, real estate, hospitality, travel, cannabis and hemp, wellness and CBD, art and culture, fashion, nonprofit organizations, legal and professional services. Durée & Company is a member of PR Boutiques International™ (PRBI), an international network of boutique PR firms. To learn more, call 954-723-9350; go to dureeandcompany.com; or visit its new, specialized cannabis- and CBD-specific site at cannabismarketingpr.com. Join the social conversation and follow Durée & Company on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn at @DureeCoPR, or on YouTube at @DureeAndCompany.

