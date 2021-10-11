Miami, FL – (October 11, 2021) Boyne Capital (“Boyne”) is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has partnered with management to acquire A&A Global Imports, Inc. dba marijuanapackaging.com or “MJ Pack” (“A&A” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of packaging materials and ancillary products to the high-growth medical and recreational cannabis industry. (www.marijuanapackaging.com)

The Company sells child-resistant, government-regulated packaging to cannabis cultivators, processors, and dispensaries, as well as pharmacies and retail shops. Additionally, A&A provides marketing services and custom printing capabilities, offering its customers the ability to enhance their branding through customized packaging with logos and artwork designed by A&A’s creative team.

Since 2011, the Company has provided a one-stop-shop for its customers, offering approximately 2,500 products, including packaging products (such as glass jars, pop top bottles, vials, tubes, and retail exit bags) and other ancillary goods. A&A has in-house product design capabilities and has patented a portfolio of products from specialized child-proof bags, jars, and boxes to innovative multi-use closures. Further, the Company holds a strategic set of trademarks and copyrights, making it the only source for certain popular packaging products.

Boyne Managing Partner and CEO, Derek McDowell, said, “A&A maintains a uniquely strong market position, having trailblazed the cannabis ancillary space over a decade ago. Meeting the A&A team and understanding their growth trajectory and loyal customer base gave us much confidence in the partnership. We are excited to work with David Aryan, A&A’s Founder and CEO, and his proven management team to continue growing the company and supporting expansion efforts, both organic and through acquisition.”

Mr. Aryan said, “the Boyne team has been excellent to work with throughout this process, and they have already demonstrated their value as we begin to pursue our ambitious goals together as partners. A&A has immense opportunity in front of it, and we look forward to collaborating on strategic initiatives to further accelerate our growth as the best-in-class supplier to the leading names in cannabis.”

The A&A transaction represents a recent platform investment in BCM Fund II (“Fund”). Boyne Capital is dedicated to investing in the lower middle market sector, specifically companies with revenues of less than $100 million and with EBITDA of $3 million to $15 million.

About Boyne: Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products, manufacturing, and business & financial services. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners and shareholders’ partial or full exit. For additional information, please visit www.boynecapital.com.

Contact Joshua Bilmes at jbilmes@boynecapital.com or 786.539.2245 regarding new opportunities.