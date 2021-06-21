Cascade Sciences introduces new glassware line to processing and extraction offerings

Cannabis manufacturers can now utilize Cascade Sciences’ selection of domestic and overseas glassware designed for high performance from benchtop to pilot scale.

HILLSBORO, OR, June 21, 2021 –Cascade Sciences, a leading developer of pharmaceutical-grade processing solutions and laboratory equipment, today introduced its suite of new glassware products. Cannabis brands and manufacturers now have access to Cascade Sciences’ line of glass reactors, short path systems, thin film systems and scientific glassware, in addition to the company’s existing line of world-class vacuum and drying ovens.

This year, Cascade Glass introduced its Hybrid Filter Reactor Packages to market. These complete systems are ideal for pharmaceutical-grade isolate production and contain a reactor, filter housing, vacuum and temperature equipment which are integrated into mobile carts. This all-in-one package is an innovative hybrid of a Nutsche and a standard filter reactor that allows manufacturers to develop a fine isolate powder in half the time compared to the traditional crystal grow. These rapid reaction times are made possible through the reactor’s continuous agitation process, which creates a powder that does not require further pulverizing. Hybrid Filter Reactor Packages are available in 20L, and 50L vessel sizes.

In addition to its latest line of processing equipment, Cascade Sciences offers scientific glassware, including adapters, beaded pipes, beakers, carboys, condensers, flasks and other laboratory accessories.

“Cannabis manufacturing and product development has become increasingly sophisticated, and we recognized a distinct market need for glass equipment that sets the highest processing standards,” said Mary Babitz, Founder of Cascade Sciences. “As a trusted provider of vacuum and drying ovens, we saw an opportunity to expand our existing suite of product offerings and become a one-stop-shop for cannabis companies around the country.”

Cascade Sciences is a woman-owned business offering a full spectrum of laboratory, testing, and processing solutions under one roof. With nearly 30 years of expertise, we have worked diligently to identify and meet the needs of the cannabis industry by delivering customer-focused solutions. Our aim is to build long-lasting relationships with our customers by providing high quality tools and offering excellent customer service. We pride ourselves on our diverse portfolio of offerings including but not limited to vacuum and decarb ovens, rotary evaporators, jacketed and filter reactors, scientific balances, analytical instruments, temperature control units, vacuum pumps, homogenizers, and laboratory baths. We provide the highest quality products with superior service and support.

