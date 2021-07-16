, CenturionPro adds variable speed control and rail systems

Press Release – July 15, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

These innovations empower operators to augment and accelerate the critical harvesting process and grow alongside the industry.

Maple Ridge, BC, Canada – CenturionPro Solutions Inc., the cannabis and hemp industry’s leading manufacturer of elite harvesting solutions, is proud to unveil the latest in elite harvesting technology, the CenturionPro Rail Systems and Variable Speed Control. With the addition of these innovations to the CenturionPro line-up, growers can now enhance the performance and versatility of their trimming systems.

Variable Speed Control allows the operator to personalize their harvest, as not all flowers are created equal. Strain versatility is vital to a successful harvesting process and Variable Speed Control empowers growers to better trim a wider variety of strains, regardless of flower size, shape, or density. Increase velocity for a higher feed rate with wet or heavy resin coated flower or slow it down to be extra gentle on delicate dried flower. Variable Speed Control will come standard on the new CenturionPro Dry Batch Trimmers with the exception of the DBT Model 1, which is designed to be a cost-effective solution for home growers. Additionally, Variable Speed Control will now be available as an upgrade option on all CenturionPro Wet & Dry Trimmer models.

Rail Systems enable growers to connect CenturionPro trimmers end-to-end, for a souped-up cannabis and hemp harvesting solution. Connecting machines delivers exponentially greater power and precision, with growers empowered to better match throughput to grow size and increase capacity as they expand. “Strain versatility and scalability is key for modern growers”, says Karl Lundgren, VP of Marketing at CenturionPro Solutions. “With the continued trend towards larger and larger harvests, we want to allow CenturionPro customers to expand without having to replace existing machines”. CenturionPro Customers will now have the option to purchase single, double, or triple machine trimming systems for all models of CenturionPro Wet & Dry Trimmers.

These enhancements take CenturionPro one step closer towards their goal of offering a harvesting solution for every type of harvest. These ground-breaking innovations are now available to purchase online or through any hydroponic retailer nationwide.

For more information on CenturionPro, please visit https://cprosolutions.com/ and keep up with the latest news via Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. To inquire about a purchase, you can contact CenturionPro at 1-855-535-0558 or by emailing [email protected].

Reliable, Industrial, Simple, Efficient – Witness the RISE.

For additional comment or information please contact:

Karl Lundgren, VP of Marketing, CenturionPro Solutions Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 1-855-535-0558

Cell: 1-604-369-8342

These ground-breaking innovations are now available to purchase through online or through any hydroponic retailer nationwide. Contact [email protected] for more details.