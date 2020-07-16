CenturionPro Announces the Global Launch of a New Line of Industrial Scale Trimming and Bucking Machines for the Legal Hemp & Cannabis Industry

July 2020

Vancouver, BC, Canada – CenturionPro Solutions Inc is proud to announce the launch of the XL 5.0, XL 5.0 SE, and XL 10.0 Trimmers along with the XL MegaBucker. The world’s first line of industrial scale hemp & cannabis trimming and bucking machines combine for a throughput capability of up to 3000 lbs/hr wet (600 lbs/hr dry).

The XL Trimmers can meet the needs of even the most demanding harvests. With throughput capabilities of up to six times the Twister T-Zero Pro and starting at nearly the same price, the XL Trimmers are poised to dominate the industrial scale trimming category.

“We had numerous farms purchasing 10, 15, or more of our higher capacity trimming systems, so we knew there was a need for this level of throughput. We were just the first ones to pull off streamlining it into a single machine.” – Karl Lundgren, VP Marketing, CenturionPro Solutions.

The XL MegaBucker is a destemming system on a scale not even thought previously possible. With a throughput of around 2400 lbs/hr this machine embarrasses the next highest capacity bucker on the market by four to five times the capacity. Elegantly engineered and built into a trailer, this machine is as powerful as it is portable. With bucking machines growing tremendously in popularity, this machine takes it to the next level and can handle the demands of any harvest.

“Watching the XL MegaBucker running in tandem with the XL 10.0 is one of the most impressive things I’ve ever seen. No one can even imagine the processing power of these machines. You have to see it to believe it.” – Karl Lundgren, VP Marketing, CenturionPro Solutions.

XL 5.0 – $179,995

5 x DUAL-PURPOSE HYBRID 304 STAINLESS STEEL TUMBLERS

10 x 11-BLADE (26?) CUTTING REELS

420,000 CUTS PER MINUTE

5 x 6HP LEAF COLLECTORS

20? TUMBLER DIAMETER

9 CUBIC FEET OF TUMBLER VOLUME

MAIN POWER REQUIREMENT AVAILABLE AS 60HZ 220V 3-PHASE 150 AMP OR 50HZ 380V 3-PHASE 100 AMP

UP TO 1500 LBS/HR WET THROUGHPUT

UP TO 300 LBS/HR DRY THROUGHPUT

5-YEAR TRIMMER WARRANTY

2-YEAR LEAF COLLECTOR WARRANT

XL 5.0 SE – $219,995

5 x DUAL-PURPOSE HYBRID

304 STAINLESS STEEL TUMBLERS

15 x 11-BLADE (26?) CUTTING REELS

630,000 CUTS PER MINUTE

5 x 8HP LEAF COLLECTORS

20? TUMBLER DIAMETER

9 CUBIC FEET OF TUMBLER VOLUME

MAIN POWER REQUIREMENT AVAILABLE AS 60HZ 220V 3-PHASE 150 AMP OR 50HZ 380V 3-PHASE 100 AMP

UP TO 2250 LBS/HR WET THROUGHPUT

UP TO 450 LBS/HR DRY THROUGHPUT

5-YEAR TRIMMER WARRANTY

2-YEAR LEAF COLLECTOR WARRANTY

XL 10.0 – $269,995

10 x DUAL-PURPOSE HYBRID

304 STAINLESS STEEL TUMBLERS

20 x 11-BLADE (26?) CUTTING REELS

840,000 CUTS PER MINUTE

5 x 8HP LEAF COLLECTORS

20? TUMBLER DIAMETER

8 CUBIC FEET OF TUMBLER VOLUME

MAIN POWER REQUIREMENT AVAILABLE AS 60HZ 220V 3-PHASE 150 AMP OR 50HZ 380V 3-PHASE 100 AMP

UP TO 3000 LBS/HR WET THROUGHPUT

UP TO 600 LBS/HR DRY THROUGHPUT

5-YEAR TRIMMER WARRANTY

2-YEAR LEAF COLLECTOR WARRANTY

XL MegaBucker – $169,995

Accommodates 12 to 16 Operators

Two fixed speed conveyers for stem and flower removal

Easily removable panels allow for easy roller access and cleaning

GMP And FDA quality

Pressure washing equipment, isopropyl alcohol can be used for cleaning

One variable speed conveyer for unprocessed product delivery to operators

Rubber rollers should be cleaned by hand scrubbing with mild soap and water

Use a light spray of drive chain oil on drive chains weekly

220 volt, 60hz, 70 amp maximum power draw

220 feet per minute, maximum roller feed rate

Variable roller RPM, 0-140 RPM

Bucks wet 2400 lbs/hr and dry 480 lbs/hr

2-Year Warranty

The XL Trimmers and XL MegaBucker are now available to buy. For more details please visit our website at https://cprosolutions.com/industrial-solutions/ or call us at 1-855-535-0558 for a free consultation.

Check out the XL Line in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4QpVFZXm3Q&feature=emb_logo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=cBYjwmZMJmY&feature=emb_logo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GmRz4WLw9t8&feature=emb_logo

For additional comment please contact Karl Lundgren, VP of Marketing, CenturionPro Solutions Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 1-855-535-0558

Cel: 1-604-369-8342

