CenturionPro set to corner the dry batch trimmer market

Press Release – Aug 18, 2021

Available in 5 Models, CenturionPro Offers a Dry Batch Trimmer to suit every harvest size

Maple Ridge, BC, Canada – CenturionPro Solutions Inc., the cannabis and hemp industry’s leading manufacturer of elite harvesting solutions, has developed the market’s highest capacity and most versatile line of dry trimmers, the CenturionPro Dry Batch Trimmers (DBT Models 1 to 5).

The debate has raged for years on whether to trim wet or dry, but the emerging trend of dry batch trimming is undeniable. “I could see dry batch trimming becoming the standard in the next 3 to 5 years”, says Karl Lundgren, VP of Marketing at CenturionPro Solutions. “When you consider the trim quality and price to capacity ratio on these machines, it just seems like a no-brainer to transition your harvest to this style of trimming.”

Whisper quiet, these machines were developed specifically for trimming delicate dried cannabis or hemp and streamline processes while safeguarding standards. Available in 5 models, the DBT line expands on CenturionPro’s vision of a trimmer for every harvest. From home growers to large commercial grows, there is a DBT machine to suit everyone’s needs.

Through their unique Soft Tumble Technology, the CenturionPro Dry Batch Trimmers produce a hand trim quality without the use of a blower suction system or lubricants. This reduces agitation, trichome loss and produces the highest quality machine trimmed flower possible. Also, the Adjustable Angle Stand that comes included with Models 3 to 5, makes loading and unloading a breeze.

Customers can make sure that nothing goes to waste by adding the Kief Filter Screen upgrade to any model of DBT. This upgrade essentially gives the customer two machines in one. Just swap out the DBT tumbler for the Kief Filter Screen tumbler and use the machine to filter and separate the kief from the trim. The 150-micron mesh screen is made of medical grade stainless steel, resulting in perfectly separated flower, trim, and kief, all customer ready, and all from just one machine.

CenturionPro has a history of ground-breaking innovation, reinforced by unparalleled support and industry leading warranties. Backed by a 3-year warranty, the DBT machines are breaking barriers as the first dry trimmers to offer Speed Control, which is available on all DBT Models except the DBT Model 1. Achieve enhanced versatility as Speed Control empowers growers to better trim a wider variety of strains, regardless of flower size, shape, or density. Additionally, the DBT Model 4 and 5 both feature a timer dial, so users can multi-task while they trim. Set it and forget it and never worry about over-trimming that precious flower.

The CenturionPro Dry Batch Trimmers offer unparalleled value and trimming capacity, ranging from the Model 1 at 10 lbs/hr for just $2966 USD all the way up to the Model 5 at 216 lbs/hr for $32,666 USD. These industry leading dry batch trimmers will streamline any harvest and pay for themselves in no time.

Reliable, Industrial, Simple, Efficient – witness the RISE.

