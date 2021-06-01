CenturionPro unveils powerful and affordable mini buckers

The industry’s broadest range of buckers just got broader

Maple Ridge, BC, Canada – CenturionPro Solutions Inc., the cannabis and hemp industry’s leading manufacturer of elite harvesting solutions, today released its latest ground-breaking innovation, the CenturionPro Mini Buckers.

Expanding on the company’s vision to develop a superior bucker for every harvest, the Mini Buckers are powerful yet affordable solutions to streamline small to medium sized operations. Inspired by the best selling GC1 and HP1 Bucking Machines, with the ability to process wet and dry plants, the GC Mini and HP Mini benefit from the same brand-name parts and exceptional construction as the highly sought-after de-stemmers, but scaled down for enhanced portability and affordability.

The market’s most cost-efficient bucker at just $3,695, the GC Mini cuts flowers from the stem, rather than popping them off, which prevents large crown buds from breaking apart. The de-budder accepts stems up to 3/8” in diameter and will process up to 20 lbs/hr wet (4 lbs/hr dry). GC stands for ‘Gentle Cut’, as the industry’s first machines specifically designed for destemming dry and delicate cannabis plants.

With variable speed control for enhanced versatility, the HP Mini was modelled on the seminal HP1 Bucker. HP stands for ‘High Performance’ and represents CenturionPro’s workhorse line of buckers. Priced at $8,495, the HP Mini utilizes two rollers that pull stems into the bucker which allows operators to continuously feed the machine for more efficient de-stemming. Mini but mighty, the powerful de-budder accepts stems up to 1/2” in diameter and can buck up to 125 lbs/hr wet (25 lbs/hr dry).

“The best and broadest range of buckers just got broader”, says Karl Lundgren, VP of Marketing at CenturionPro Solutions. “As cannabis and hemp markets expand globally, we are committed to helping growers of all sizes maximize their harvests. Harvesting is incredibly labour intensive, so small cultivators needed a solution to streamline the task and boost profitability.” The Mini Buckers are perfect for everyone from home growers to micro licensees, showcasing the company’s revolutionary harvesting technology at an unbeatable price point.

CenturionPro has a history of ground-breaking innovation, underpinned by unparalleled support and product quality, with the GC Mini and HP Mini backed by two-year and five-year warranties respectively. The Mini Buckers are specially designed to carefully and comprehensively strip stems to preserve flowers, dovetailing perfectly with the company’s coveted commercial trimmers.

For more information on CenturionPro, please visit https://cprosolutions.com/ and keep up with the latest news via Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. To inquire about a purchase, you can contact CenturionPro at 1-855-535-0558 or by emailing [email protected]. Reliable, Industrial, Simple, Efficient – witness the RISE.

For additional comment or information please contact:

Karl Lundgren, VP of Marketing, CenturionPro Solutions Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 1-855-535-0558

Cell: 1-604-369-8342