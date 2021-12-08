(This story has been updated to correct inaccuracies.)

A short MJBizDaily story this week about Connecticut’s recreational marijuana business licensing process was incorrect in reporting that permit applications will be accepted as soon as January 2022.

According to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP), which will oversee the licensing process, the Social Equity Council this week only conditionally approved residency-documentation and income requirements for diversity applicants, not a timeline for applications to be released or submitted.

A DCP spokeswoman told MJBizDaily via email that the Social Equity Council still must:

Give its final approval to the documents that license applicants will have to submit.

Post the criteria online.

“Once they issue that final approval, we will begin making applications available 30 days after that,” Kaitlyn Krasselt, the DCP’s communications director, wrote.

“We at DCP will make a formal announcement with the dates that applications will be available when we are able to do that, but at this time, no dates have been set as we wait for the Council’s approval.”