Custom Cone USA now hosts largest selection of pre-roll equipment and products in the world

“Pre-Roll Experts” create a one-stop shop for cannabis brands offering pre-rolls.

Dateline: [FIFE, WASHINGTON, February 2021] — In an ongoing effort to offer cannabis brands everything needed to launch or expand their pre-roll business, Custom Cones USA has amassed the largest selection of pre-rolled cones, tubes, packaging, and production machinery in the world.

This isn’t the first time Custom Cones USA has made history, though. Harrison Bard, head of business development at Custom Cones USA, said they were the first B2B company to launch hemp wrap blunt cones, as well as offering two natural-leaf palm blunt options: cordia and tendu, which are like unbranded King Palms that can be fully customized.

Custom Cones USA’s team of pre-roll experts understands every part of the pre-roll production process and provides guidance on grinders, sifters, cone filling machines, and pre-roll packaging to ensure a brand’s success. They also have a custom design studio to assist brands with custom cones and best-in-class custom packaging.

“We provide the industrial equipment, packaging and all the raw materials you would need, but more importantly, we provide the knowledge and insights that helps pre-roll brands get started or take their business to the next level,” Bard said. “We’ve worked with start-ups in recently legalized states, major brands, Canadian LPs, and established multi-state operators.”

Custom Cones USA is constantly bringing on new product selection to keep up with changing tastes. Bard said they spotted the trend toward multipack packaging and now offer several options for brands.

“The industry is still very young, and customers are still figuring out what they like,” Bard said. “As cannabis brands work to deliver for customers, we’ll be there to assist them.”

At Custom Cones USA, we are the Pre-Roll Experts, selling everything a business needs to deliver its pre-roll brand to customers. From bulk pre-rolled cones to custom pre-roll packaging, Custom Cones USA is here to help grow and scale any pre-roll business.

