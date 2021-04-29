, Delta-8 THC now reported by LightLab 3 Cannabis Analyzer

For Immediate Release

Media Contact: Ashley Serafin

603-573-9212 ext. 702

[email protected]

NEW LONDON, NH – April 29, 2021 – Orange Photonics is pleased to announce that the LightLab 3 Cannabis Analyzer now reports Delta-8 THC (D8-THC), an increasingly popular cannabinoid found in hemp-derived cannabis products. In addition, Orange Photonics is releasing a new Mobile Monitoring feature which gives users the ability to track sample test progress and view results from a smartphone.

LightLab 3 users can now monitor Delta-8 THC levels in cannabis products alongside the 11 other cannabinoids LightLab reports, offering a clear picture of the cannabinoid profile for a particular product. “Product differentiation is a key aspect of a successful cannabis or hemp product line.” says Stephanie McArdle, President of Orange Photonics. “LightLab 3 users have a competitive advantage by leveraging real-time data to drive product value, and support quality, consistency and innovation. Delta-8 THC is a trending cannabinoid; its release is indicative of Orange Photonics’ commitment to keep pace with market developments.”

“Delta-8 THC is challenging even for laboratory testing equipment since it is so similar in structure to D9-THC. Despite LightLab 3’s significantly lower cost and simpler operation, we are pleased to be able to measure Delta-8 THC on the platform.” explains Orange Photonics CTO, Dylan Wilks. “This is possible because our platform is dedicated to cannabis analysis, so it can be optimized in ways that general purpose laboratory equipment cannot. In a sense, LightLab offers the best of both worlds: lab-grade HPLC technology combined with cannabis specific enhancements that make it easy for anyone to use.”

The new Mobile Monitoring feature release gives LightLab 3 users the ability to remotely track testing progress from start to finish from a smart phone. The Mobile Monitoring feature is available on every LightLab 3 Cannabis Analyzer.

To learn more visit www.orangephotonics.com.

About Orange Photonics

Founded in 2015, Orange Photonics is based in New Hampshire, USA. LightLab Cannabis Analyzer, is a purpose-built, liquid chromatogram designed for non-technical users. LightLab measures 12+ cannabinoids in 9+ sample types including adult use and hemp cannabis plants and extracted products. LightLab’s Hemp Compliance Module quantifies THC content down to 0.05%, lower than the federal threshold of 0.3%. Orange Photonics’ analytical instrumentation serves the needs of the cannabis industry, counting cultivators, extractors, departments of agriculture, law enforcement, universities, testing laboratories and regulators among its customers.

