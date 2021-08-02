Highway 33 Capital Advisory announces sponsorship of MJBizFinance Forum

For Immediate Release, Miami, FL, July 27, 2021

Miami-based Highway 33 Capital Advisory announced today their agreement with MJBizDaily, the cannabis industry’s leading publication, to become a luncheon sponsor of the MJBizFinance Forum on October 19 in Las Vegas.

The tenth annual MJBizCon, the cannabis industry’s largest annual convention, will return live this year to the Las Vegas Convention Center after a virtual conference during the height of the pandemic. “One thing we’ve all learned through the pandemic is that cannabis businesses thrive on face-to-face connections,” says Chris Walsh, CEO and President of MJBiz. “We can’t wait to bring the entire cannabis ecosystem together to continue to propel the industry forward.”

Highway 33 Capital is a boutique investment banking advisory that specializes in structuring M&A and debt financing for highly regulated industries, with deep industry expertise in cannabis. The firm is led by Managing Directors David Hofer and Cam Horan who bring a wealth of both operational and consultative financial management expertise to the firm. ”

“On the buy-side or sell-side, we prepare well-vetted opportunities for M&A transactions to present to our network of institutional investors and lenders,” says Hofer. “Because we are independent, we can offer unbiased strategic direction delivered by our uniquely skilled team.”

The MJBizConFinance Forum is a new addition to the convention, a one-day event that will focus on the investing and financing aspects of the industry – intended to provide investors and operators with the right tools to make informed decisions in the dynamic cannabis industry.

For more information contact David Hofer: [email protected]

About MJBiz

MJBiz is the leading B2B resource for the cannabis industry. Founded in 2011, it is the most trusted independent publisher and event producer serving America’s cannabis industry entrepreneurs and investors. MJBiz produces America’s oldest and largest cannabis trade show: MJBizCon. The 2015-2019 events were each named to Trade Show Executive’s Fastest 50 list. The 2021 event will return to Las Vegas October 20-22, 2021. We also produce MJBizDaily and other media outlets covering news and analysis of the marijuana and hemp industries. For more information about MJBizCon or MJBizDaily, please visit www.mjbizdaily.com.

About Highway33 Capital Advisory

With offices in Miami, Denver, Detroit and San Francisco is a professional advisory firm for Mergers and Acquisitions, buy-side/sell-side agreements, capital formation, value creation, growth and pre-IPO strategies for investors seeking vetted companies in highly regulated markets that include; biotech, pharma, healthtech, CBD Hemp, cannabis and ancillary technologies. For information contact [email protected]