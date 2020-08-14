HISIERRA® Launches New E-Commerce Website

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: South Windsor, Connecticut, USA August 14, 2020–

HISIERRA® announced today the launch of its new website offering fast, flexible, order processing for 24/7 retail access of its cannabis packaging line. Visit www.hisierra.com.

Customers can view and purchase a variety of HISIERRA® top-shelf, child-resistant cannabis packaging. A customized or stock bag offers an eco-friendly message along with product preservation.

According to Michael Greenfield, founder, “I am thrilled to see our continuous product development evolve as a national and industry cannabis packaging leader. We offer a platform that allows an enhanced experience for our growing customers and new market expansions planned through 2021.”

Tim Elliott, national sales manager added, “not only is the site user-friendly, but our sales team and customers can quickly access the product line and purchase from a smart-phone. This significantly decreases the reorder time and a same day or next day shipping experience with a low-cost approach.”

About HISIERRA® Headquartered in South Windsor, CT HISIERRA® is supported by its logistics and distribution partner to house inventory in a 100,000 sf facility, offers globally responsible, made in America packaging, serving the cannabis industry.

Contact: Tim Elliott [email protected] 800-722-5685 / 85 South Satellite Road, South Windsor, CT 06074

