iLAVA Announces Arizona Cultivation & Production Lease Opportunity

iLAVA of Arizona owns 100% of a cultivation and processing license and is now requesting proposals for a financed operator with cultivation experience to enter one of America’s top cannabis markets. Our ideal partner must be focused on quality control, compliance, and has experience designing and building out cannabis cultivation operations. The Arizona medical marijuana program and upcoming adult use initiative do not limit cultivation canopy size or limit plant count. Arizona’s population is over 7.2 million as of 2019.

Over 190,000 lbs. of medical marijuana is sold per year in the Arizona cannabis market. In May 2020, cannabis sales in Arizona’s medical dispensaries reached $93 million, growing seven percent from April. There are currently over 245,000 registered medical marijuana patients in Arizona and patient cards are valid for 2 years.

The iLAVA management team opened The Downtown Dispensary in 2013 which has won Best of Tucson® in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019. The iLAVA team currently operates 2 dispensaries and an industrial medical marijuana cultivation/production facility with 120+ employees in Tucson. iLAVA products are also distributed in 80+ dispensaries statewide including the bestselling topical in Arizona, iLAVA Touch, in addition to our vape cartridges & extracts. Arizona currently has 126 operating dispensaries statewide.

The iLAVA distribution network and the product expertise of our retail staff will be available to our potential partners. This opportunity includes cultivation and can include marijuana product manufacturing & distribution depending on negotiated deal terms.

Due to Arizona’s medical marijuana laws and our internal practices, any qualified individuals must be able to pass a criminal background check and provide proof of funding upon request.

This opportunity is being listed by the iLAVA management team (Moe Asnani & Chip Boyden) and not by a broker or third party.

Interested parties can email their proposals to enter the Arizona market at [email protected].

This is a paid post. Contact [email protected] for more information.