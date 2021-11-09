www.canapasolutions.com

Contact: David Morgan, Director of Marketing, dwmorgan@canapasolutions.com, 702-450-0808 x625

November 4, 2021 – Canapa is excited to introduce the JuanaOne, the latest addition to its industry-leading family of pre-roll machines.

The JuanaOne is engineered as a work center where a single person can weigh, fill and compact up to 500 joints per hour in less than 5 square feet of floor space.

Using the same mechanical design as its sister, the JuanaRoll®, the JuanaOne includes a bulk canister, a weight cell to ensure accurate weight measurement and a unique compaction system

to ensure consistent, compacted joints.

This automated pre-roll solution is perfect for LPs that want to avoid volumetric filling and convert to accurate weighing as well as those that need more productivity, have limited space or

require multiple changeovers.

The JuanaOne pre-roll machine is built using 304 stainless steel, making it easy to clean, and its user-friendly HMI and on-screen production statistics allow real-time reporting at the touch of a button.

Visit www.juana1.com to learn more about the JuanaOne pre-roll machine and request more information.

See our complete cannabis packaging machine lineup at www.canapasolutions.com.

Canapa is a global leader in the design, manufacture and integration of automated cannabis packaging machines for the legal cannabis and hemp industries. From weighing, pre-roll filling, jar and pouch filling, bagging and wrapping to conveying, cartoning, case packing and palletizing, Canapa packaging solutions can be tailored to meet specific production, space and budgetary needs.