Seriously ill people in Kansas would be able to access nonsmokable medical marijuana from pharmacies if a bill introduced in the state Senate becomes law.

Kansas is one of only 10 states in the country without either medical or adult-use marijuana legalization.

Previous efforts to legalize medical marijuana in Kansas have been blocked in the state Senate, where a committee introduced Senate Bill 555 on Monday.

If passed, the bill would create a five-year pilot program with MMJ access for people with one of 16 serious medical conditions, the Topeka Capital Journal reported.

Smokable flower, vaporizer cartridges and flavored edibles would be banned, but patients would be able to obtain tinctures, pills and topicals, according to the newspaper.

Those products would be available only from pharmacies under SB 555, not from medical cannabis dispensaries, as they are in other state-regulated markets.

Such limitations aren’t seen elsewhere in the country, but bill advocates said the restrictions were created with previous opposition in mind.

Republican state Senate President Ty Masterson said in January he was supportive of a limited pilot program.

But other senators said the new proposal is still problematic.

Senator Cindy Holscher, a Democrat, said the bill could expose the state to litigation, according to Wichita TV station KWCH.

The bill has yet to be heard in committee.

No hearing date is scheduled, according to a legislative tracker.