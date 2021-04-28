Leading U.S. CBD brand Premium Jane announces launch of delta-8 products

Leading American CBD brand Premium Jane has recently announced the launch of a range of hemp-derived delta-8 products. The products, which are available now for online order via Premium Jane’s official website, include a line of 625mg delta-8 Gummies as well as a potent line of 1000mg delta-8 tinctures.

Delta-8 is a structurally unique cannabis-derived compound that produces subtle effects on the brain and central nervous system. The ongoing rhetoric around delta-8 products is that they can work in much the same way as medical cannabis products, albeit with far more subdued psychoactive effects.

“One of the goals since day one here at Premium Jane has been to emphasize product research and development,” says Premium Jane co-founder Jeff Yauck. “Delta-8 is one of the most exciting avenues of recent hemp-derived product development, and our team has worked tirelessly to deliver formulas that are as user-friendly as they are effective.”

While research on delta-8 is limited, early indications suggest the compound may be beneficial for a wide range of ailments. And while the cannabinoid can produce a subtle “high” at excess doses, the effects are expected to be far different that standard THC.

“With this new delta-8 range,” Yauck says, “customers can expect the same exact level of quality, expertise, and craftsmanship that Premium Jane has always stood for. This is an incredibly exciting new avenue for us, and we are beyond thrilled to finally launch the delta-8 product lineup.”

Since delta-8 THC can be derived from hemp, a plant that is legal under U.S. Farm Bill legislation, brands like Premium Jane are taking the opportunity to supplement their range of products – which, up until this point, have consisted mostly of CBD formulas.

To browse the company’s current selection of delta-8 THC products, which are available now for online order to select U.S. states, readers can visit the official Premium Jane website at www.PremiumJane.com.

