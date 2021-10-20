Tomorrow, Leafly will observe October 20th as International Budtender Day, with scholarships, classes and other giveaways for budtenders across North America.

SEATTLE, WA (October 19, 2021) – Leafly Holdings, Inc. (“Leafly”), one of the world’s leading cannabis discovery marketplaces and resources, announced that tomorrow, October 20, 2021, it will commemorate the first-ever International Budtender Day, a new holiday celebrating and recognizing budtenders, the cannabis dispensary workers fundamental to one of North America’s fastest-growing industries: cannabis.

Earlier this month, Leafly launched a budtenders-only giveaway in celebration of the beloved budtenders around the world who play such an essential role in our industry. Tomorrow is the last day for budtenders to enter Leafly’s International Budtender Day giveaway for an opportunity to win any of the below prizes. These prizes include a scholarship or course offerings at Oaksterdam University, an institution where students can enroll in courses like the Business of Cannabis, Horticulture, Budtending Certification Program, CBD & Hemp, and the Business of Cannabis Cultivation. Winners will be selected on October 21, 2021.

A full list of contest giveaways include:

One $2,500 scholarship to Oaksterdam University, the first cannabis college and a leader in cannabis education and certification

Nine budtender Certification Courses at Oaksterdam University

500 Leafly Budtender Exclusive Swag Packs

“Budtenders are at the forefront of cannabis, and they do their jobs in an industry ignored and uncounted at the federal level and often in the face of lingering stigma from prohibition. In the early days of the COVID crisis, budtenders continued to serve their communities, showing up as the backbone of America’s newest essential industry. As cannabis legalization in America and Canada spreads worldwide, we at Leafly want to establish a holiday that honors these essential workers in recognition of the skills, knowledge, and service they provide to cannabis customers every day. If 420 is about celebrating the power of cannabis as a plant, October 20th is about celebrating the power of budtenders to provide customers the knowledge and products they need to discover the benefits of cannabis,” said Laura Morarity, SVP of Marketing and Communications at Leafly.

Budtenders in the United States and Canada are invited to sign up here for a chance to win contest prizes. In order to enter, budtenders will be asked to submit a short, unique reflection about how being a budtender has made a positive impact on their life. In addition to the contest, Leafly is launching a set of Instagram giphy stickers on 10/20 for users to promote International Budtender Day across their own accounts. Follow along on all major social media platforms with the hashtag #Leafly1020.

