(This story has been updated to include Ayr Wellness and Charlotte’s Web.)

Five cannabis businesses were chosen to Inc. magazine’s list of the top 250 best-led companies.

Chicago-based Cresco Labs ranked 74th, Massachusetts-headquartered Curaleaf Holdings was slotted at 139th, Arizona’s 4Front Ventures came in at 193rd, Charlotte’s Web at 207th and Ayr Wellness 244th.

Advertisement

To compile the list, business-media brand Inc. evaluated public and private U.S.–based companies with a 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion.

Inc. said this is the first time it has honored both public and private companies.

Growing is all about the lighting: MJBizDaily Lighting Buyers Guide Read our exclusive guide for strategies and tips from expert cultivators who have amassed decades of experience studying horticulture lighting. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside: Horticultural professionals debunk 8 common lighting myths in cannabis

How cannabis extraction companies can reduce energy costs

Why experts say the future of horticultural lighting is in LED technology

Cannabis lighting Glossary of Terms

Buyers checklist Get the Lighting Guide

Companies had to apply to be considered for the list, then were evaluated in four areas: