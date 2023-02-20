MJBizDaily closed for US, Canadian holidays

By MJBizDaily Staff

Women, minority execs show few gains in U.S. cannabis industry, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

MJBizDaily is not publishing today in commemoration of Presidents Day in the U.S. and Family Day in Canada.

Full business-news coverage of the cannabis industry will resume Tuesday.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Montana proposal could give medical marijuana businesses a boost
Image of Butte, Montana

Finance

Arizona firm 1606 raises $20 million for hemp and CBD acquisitions
Image of a pile of $100 bills

Legal

Virginia Republicans move to defund state marijuana regulator
Image of Virginia state capitol
All U.S. Briefs Canada 