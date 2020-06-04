This is a paid post. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Modular Wiped Film Distillation Unit

Easy expansion and scalability to minimize downtime and maximize production.

Grass Valley, CA: TruSteel today announced the EVO-6 Series, a new wiped film distillation unit. The EVO Series brings a revolutionary modular design for a rapidly scaling botanical and pharmaceutical extraction industry. Built with the future in mind, the EVO’s superior design is the simplest and easiest way to add distillation stages to perfect the output product. Each additional module allows for a more flexible process to create the ultimate wiped film distillation unit. The control modules have advanced networking capabilities to provide easy integration into a master control unit that eliminates operator error. Other units claim full automation, but frequently fall short on the safety features and ease of access that TruSteel provides.

“This machine will change the way the industry approaches short path distillation.” says Ray Van Lenten, CTO of TruSteel. “The upgrades and features we’ve added to our EVO Series make it the most versatile and efficient Wiped Film Distillation unit on the market. Our motto for this year is Innovation, Automation, and Integration. We hope to set the bar for industrial process controls.”

Features and benefits of The EVO Series include.

Full automation — stand alone or with system connectivity capabilities

Modular design for easy scalability

Customizable process controls

Remote monitoring and datalogging

Sanitary designed and manufactured

Lockouts, user permissions and logging for enhanced quality control

Turnkey Setups for a complete working system

The EVO Series will be available starting 4/15/2020, with stand alone modules starting at $230,000.00 and add on units at $160,000.00. For more information on the EVO Series, visit www.trusteel.com or call us today 530-802-0420

About TruSteel: TruSteel is a professional team of engineers with years of experience in the extraction industry. Our tagline “By Extractors, For Extractors” reflects our knowledge of the industry and our commitment to help those in it thrive on a large scale. We understand how important the quality and productivity of your equipment is to your business, but also the relationship that you have with the manufacturer. We could sell you a product but we’d rather find you a solution.

