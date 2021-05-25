, Poll: What COVID-19 safety measures does your cannabis store have?

A growing number of mainstream retailers are ending requirements that customers wear a face mask after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that Americans who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus no longer need to wear masks.

What coronavirus safety measures does your retail shop still have in place for customers? Masks and social distancing required while in store Masks required but no social distancing No masks or social distancing required Number of customers in store at one time is limited Other Results Vote What coronavirus safety measures does your retail shop still have in place for customers? Masks and social distancing required while in store 0 ( 0 % ) Masks required but no social distancing 0 ( 0 % ) No masks or social distancing required 0 ( 0 % ) Number of customers in store at one time is limited 0 ( 0 % ) Other 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco, Starbucks, Target, CVS, Trader Joe’s and Publix are among the mainstream retailers that have dropped their mask mandates for customers who are fully vaccinated.

“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs,” Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner and Sam’s Club CEO Kath McLay said in a joint statement released May 14.

MJBizDaily wants to know what your retail cannabis outlet is doing in the way of mask requirements and other safety measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please take our above survey. The results will be released in the coming days.