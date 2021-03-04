“Pre-Roll Experts” offer new, high-capacity grinder for the hemp industry

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Custom Cones USA

360-335-3938

[email protected] RELEASE DATE:

March 5, 2021

CUSTOM CONES USA

Dateline: [FIFE, WASHINGTON, March 2021] — In an ongoing effort to have the most comprehensive selection of cones, tubes, industrial machines, and packaging for the pre-roll sector of the hemp and cannabis industry, Custom Cones USA is proud to now offer the Mega Industrial Cannabis Grinder.

This high-capacity, industrial grinder is great for hemp farmers looking to scale production. Aside from just grinding for CBD oil extraction, farmers can also boost revenue by grinding and rolling any excess material into pre-roll hemp CBD cigarettes, which are growing in demand with the rest of the CBD sector.

Designed from the ground up for industrial hemp and cannabis producers, the Custom Cones USA’s pre-roll machines are some of the only machines in the industry designed specifically for hemp and cannabis.

The new Mega size and original industrial grinder feature a high-torque, low RPM motor, which grinds your hemp or cannabis flower without creating excess heat. Food processors, blenders, or grinding mills from other industries create a lot of heat during grinding, which degrades both cannabinoids and terpene content.

According to Grandview Research, the global CBD market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2% from 2019 to 2025.

Harrison Bard, head of business development at Custom Cones USA, said that hemp/CBD farmers have been a source of growth for the company as farmers get equipped to venture into the pre-roll market.

According to a 2020 study of the pre-rolled cannabis industry from Bard’s Custom Cones USA, a B2B pre-roll supplies company, nearly 30 percent of pre-roll cannabis businesses survey were hemp/CBD cannabis manufacturers, taking their CBD flower/trim product and rolling it up into CBD-rich pre-rolled joints.

“As hemp farms dip into CBD pre-rolls and cigarettes, we have found there is a steep learning curve when you go from just growing the hemp to processing it into another product,” Bard said. “We try our best to be an education resource for our customers.”

Custom Cones USA takes an educational approach with all their clients and has machine and packaging options for farmers at any scale. Whether you are just starting up, scaling up, or expanding into new states – Custom Cones USA has a team of pre-roll experts ready to help grow your business.

Check out the Custom Cones USA selection today!

