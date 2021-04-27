, Safe Harbor Financial launches new website

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 27, 2021

ARVADA, CO., April 27, 2021 – Safe Harbor Financial, a pioneering leader in cannabis banking, is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed website at www.SHFinancial.org. The new site features a streamlined, modern design and easy access to essential information to help cannabis-related businesses (CRBs) find the banking services they need. It also provides information for other financial institutions interested in offering the Safe Harbor Program™ in their communities.

“We are thrilled to debut our new website to our clients, partners and communities,” said Sundie Seefried, CEO of Safe Harbor Financial. “The new comprehensive website ties together our two cannabis banking divisions-Safe Harbor Private Banking and Safe Harbor Services-into one new entity,” said Seefried.

The website also features a new commercial loan section. “So many cannabis businesses can’t get commercial loans at reasonable rates to expand their operations,” said Seefried. “We are proud to be one of the first in the nation to be able to offer commercial loans to clients who have been with the Safe Harbor Program TM for at least six months.” We are also excited to offer loan participations to other financial institutions, which will include our assistance in adhering to Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) obligations,” said Seefried.

The Safe Harbor Financial website will be updated regularly with relevant news, biogs, and podcasts related to cannabis banking.

ABOUT SAFE HARBOR FINANCIAL, LLC

Established in 2015, Safe Harbor is a compliance-based banking program for the cannabis industry, and is wholly owned by Partner Colorado Credit Union. In 2020 alone, Safe Harbor managed and validated over $3 billion in cannabisrelated funds. In 2017, Safe Harbor began to license the cannabis banking program to other financial institutions nationally. Today, Safe Harbor has nine affiliated financial institutions in five states. For more information, visit SHFinancial.org

