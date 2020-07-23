NEWS RELEASE

Star Micronics Introduces Feature-Packed Choice Series Cash Drawers

The features businesses know and love – with added strength and benefits

Star Micronics, a leading manufacturer of mobile, point of sale (POS), and customer engagement technologies, is excited to introduce the Choice Series cash drawers to its line of cash management solutions.

Available in 14” x 16” and 16” x 16” sizes and glossy black and matte white finishes, with an optional stainless-steel front design, the Choice Series cash drawers are available in the sizes and styles businesses demand. Equipped with standard till sizes, the 14” x 16” cash drawer features a 4 Bill-5 Coin till and the 16” x 16” model includes a 5 Bill-5 Coin till, with additional sizes available to fit a business’ specific needs.

Stronger than their competition, Choice Series cash drawers feature a reinforced top creating added strength to eliminate bounce from touch tablets and securely support POS terminals. The Choice Series is a one-key cash management solution enabling both the cash drawer and locking till cover to be operated by a single hinged key. Managers will love the convenience of a single hinged key that will not break off in the lock.

Simply connect the cable included with your Choice Series cash drawer to the drawer kick of your POS printer and enjoy years of reliable operation tested to over 1 million cycles and backed by a three-year warranty. Available options for the Choice Series include under-counter mounts, locking till covers, over 10 different lock set options, and a secure dual-cash cable to enable the Choice Series to work as either cash drawer 1 or cash drawer 2.

The Choice Series complements two other Star Micronics cash drawer lines: The Value Series of affordable, standard cash drawers, and the Max Series of premium cash drawers with added security and design features.

“The combination of simple setup and operation, reliable and secure steel construction, and compatibility makes the Choice Series right for your business,” said Michael Hanson, Executive Vice President at Star Micronics. “Make your next sale a Star Bundle by adding a Choice Series cash drawer to Star’s expanding portfolio of customer solutions.”

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics, a world leading POS provider, has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, and customer engagement solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment with a POS or mPOS environment. Star Micronics’ SDKs allow software integrators to utilize Star printers in tandem with Android™, iOS®, and Windows® devices to print seamlessly with their application. Always leading, and always innovating, Star Micronics has developed printing solutions including CloudPRNT, AirPrint-certified printing, Lightning connectivity, and the future-proof mCollection which includes printers, scales, stands, peripherals, and more. For more information, visit www.starmicronics.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

