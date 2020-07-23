NEWS RELEASE

Star Micronics Introduces POSShield Protective Barrier for SMB Retailers and Restaurants

A professional, affordable, and adaptable sneeze and virus-protection guard designed for mPOS

Star Micronics, a leading manufacturer of mobile, point of sale (POS), and customer engagement technologies, is proud to announce the addition of the POSShield protective barrier to its product portfolio for SMB retailers and restaurants.

The POSShield, which acts as a sneeze guard and limits the spread of germs, is placed in between the cashier and the customer, and is comprised of a durable steel frame and a protective plexiglass partition. Measuring 30” wide and 33” tall, the POSShield is an ideal size for SMBs with limited counterspace, as each shield protects one cashier. Additional shields may be purchased to accommodate multiple cashiers. Designed for today’s businesses, the POSShield is adaptable and compatible with any existing POS or mPOS terminal.

The POSShield features a sturdy base plate with no countertop mounting or drilling required, making it easy to install and relocate. With a focus on mobility and reusability, the POSShield can be easily reinstalled for future use cases including flu seasons, changes in store setup, and more. The gap in between the sneeze guard and the countertop enables the safe passing and scanning of products and can be adjusted to fit a cashier’s needs. Payment pin pad terminals can be mounted to the pole if needed, and supplies are included to mount the shield to the countertop, if desired.

“We understand the needs of businesses everywhere are changing rapidly,” said Michael Hanson, Executive Vice President of Star Micronics. “The POSShield provides the professional and reasonably priced protection businesses and consumers need now, as well as the ability to be easily reused well into the future.”

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics, a world leading POS provider, has designated a portfolio of printing, secure cash management, and customer engagement solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment with a POS or mPOS environment. Star Micronics’ SDKs allow software integrators to utilize Star printers in tandem with Android™, iOS®, and Windows® devices to print seamlessly with their application. Always leading, and always innovating, Star Micronics has developed printing solutions including CloudPRNT, AirPrint-certified printing, Lightning connectivity, and the future-proof mCollection which includes printers, scales, stands, peripherals, and more. For more information, visit www.starmicronics.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

This is a paid post. Contact [email protected] for more information.