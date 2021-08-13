, The Green Dragon CBD doubles its number of trusted brands

St. Louis, Missouri – The Green Dragon CBD, a fast-growing CBD superstore, is challenging other industry retailers to start thinking about their brand and product vetting processes while keeping the customer at the forefront of the business. Following their first full year of incredible business growth, in the last 6 months the company has doubled the brands they offer in-store and online, creating a major quality selection for customers. With over 100 5-star Google reviews in the first 18 months of business, customers are happy and coming back for the curated products and personalized customer service.

“We spent most of the first year building customers with a select group of core brands, and now we are aggressively expanding to be able to provide the best prices and personalized customer service for everyone’s favorite brands” -Matthew Jadwin, The Green Dragon CBD CEO

The Green Dragon CBD is paving the way for the industry by challenging other superstores to create quality selections of brands while still being able to offer high-touch, personal service to every customer. In the days of Amazon and others dominating the E-Commerce space, the team at The Green Dragon CBD believe they can differentiate themselves in a space where customers can benefit from education and want to discuss options and questions with a real person.

The brick and mortar retail experience is no different. The Green Dragon CBD has expertly trained staff that are not compensated based on sales. They are trained to focus on customer needs, education, and product knowledge. The environment feels like a boutique, creating a friendly atmosphere and housing hundreds of hand-picked products.

Trusted Brands

Each of the brands found at The Green Dragon CBD are taken through a full vetting process.

The process is important to ensure that lab results are available, products are quality, flavorful, and affordable, and customers are always important to that brand. Bringing a new brand on board is a process of vetting the brand’s quality, products, and overall mission.

Affordable Quality Products

Every single product in The Green Dragon CBD’s arsenal has third party tested lab results. Quality control is important to allow customers to shop freely knowing that the research has already been done for them. Before the team members at The Green Dragon CBD confirm a brand, extensive research is done on the brand in question. Certificates of Analysis are checked for product quality.

To ensure they are always offering the best prices, products are price checked against other major resellers and even the brands themselves every single month. Adjustments are made as necessary to keep prices low.

Once CBD brands and products are selected and added to the website, even further discounts are created to continue the availability of the products to any range of customers with different budgets. These discounts are sent through a free email subscription, the website, and even social media. Keeping affordability is important to create confident customers.

“To double the number of brands that we provide to our customers has been an extremely sensitive process especially in the last three months. The workload that it takes from the entire team here is extensive. When we add a brand, it’s an important undertaking. We want to create true partnerships, not just a pass-through relationship as a reseller. That relationship ensures we can understand their supply chain, manufacturing processes, and new product pipeline to keep our customers informed and supplied.” -Matthew Jadwin, The Green Dragon CBD CEO

Curated Selection

The team at The Green Dragon CBD ensures a large, but curated selection of top CBD, Delta 8, and Delta 10 products. Every person that shops on the website, does so with confidence knowing that all brands and products are vetted for quality assurance. Lab results can be found for each product, and products are categorized for what the customer needs. Categorized products help customers choose their products thoughtfully based on their preferences or health needs. Some of the most popular categories are CBD Oils, Delta 8 Products, CBD for Pets, and CBD Gummies.

Personalized Customer Service

From individualized store experiences to unbiased product consultations to handwritten notes in every order, customer service is the forefront of The Green Dragon CBD. At the foundation of their beliefs is that customers need education and personalized connection in order to get the right product that will benefit them the most. Hannah, Customer Service Manager, knows the benefits of putting customers first. Hannah offers, “One of our main goals starting this company was to provide the best/personalized customer service. We write handwritten notes in each package for a nice personal touch and always resolve customer issues as quickly as possible, with our customer’s best interest in mind”. Hannah works hard every day to make sure customers are pleased with their products and the service.

About The Green Dragon CBD:

We are a family-owned and operated business based in St. Louis, Missouri. Led by our CEO and Founder, Matthew Jadwin, along with his father, David Jadwin, The Green Dragon CBD started in 2019. We operate retail stores to serve our local community and provide easy access nationwide through the online store. Our mission is to empower people to use the right CBD products as part of their (and their pets’) healthy lifestyle and to aid with health challenges such as chronic pain, anxiety, depression, and more. We publish weekly content and run a CBD education center to help current and potential customers.

Read Our Blog:

https://www.thegreendragoncbd.com/blog/

Media Contact:

Brie Lowrey

Head of Customer Engagement

brie@thegreendragoncbd.com