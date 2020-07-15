The new standard for cannabis in Massachusetts: Happy Valley opens in Gloucester on July 16

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

GLOUCESTER, Mass., July 15, 2020—Massachusetts’ most innovative and customer-focused cannabis dispensary is set to launch on Thursday, July 16, when Happy Valley opens its new medical and recreational retail location in Gloucester.

“We founded Happy Valley with a mission statement to create consistent, premium-quality cannabis products and then provide access to those products in a modern retail environment dedicated to educating our customers so they select the optimal products and consumption methods for their desired experience,” said company CEO Michael Reardon.

The cannabis retail store is located at 38 Great Republic Drive in Gloucester, with ample free parking. Happy Valley’s in-store experience features fast check-in and express pick-up lines, educational touch-screens, and expertly educated hosts with a focus on customer service.



Inside Happy Valley’s new Gloucester, Mass., adult/medical cannabis store

Happy Valley has created 127 jobs at its Gloucester location, 35 percent of them held by residents of the city of Gloucester and another 10 percent from neighboring Essex, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Rockport.

The Happy Valley Insider Mobile app provides a live menu, access to purchase history, rewards points for medical patients, and a personal Journal to keep track of experiences.

The company has also made a major commitment to giving back with donations to Action Inc.’s Our Place in Gloucester, a sober drop-in program for individuals recovering from substance use disorder; the Gloucester Food Pantry; Gloucester Firefighters Local 762; the Beauhawks Foundation supporting children with rare diseases; and Boston-based GirlsLeap.org, which inspires girls to fulfill their potential through physical self-defense and socio-emotional skill-building.

“We couldn’t be more honored to be joining the beautiful and vibrant community of Gloucester, and we’re excited to grow the strong and positive partnership we’ve already begun with the people of Gloucester and all of Cape Ann,’’ said General Manager John Hugo.

ABOUT HAPPY VALLEY

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Newburyport, Mass., Happy Valley is a vertically integrated cultivator and retailer of a full suite of genetically validated medical and adult-use cannabis products. Through its “Verified Genetics” promise, Happy Valley is committed to creating a consistent, premium-quality cannabis experience for all our customers.

