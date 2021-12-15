www.cannsystems.com

For Immediate Release: 12/20/2021

Sam Ouellette, Product Manager & Marketing Manager

Cann Drying Systems

souellette@cannsystems.com

Brewer, ME (12/15/2021) – Cann Drying Systems, an industry leading provider of commercial-scale drying & curing systems for the cannabis and hemp industries, announced today a new distribution partnership with Thomas Scientific, a 120-year-old global leader in laboratory supplies and equipment distribution. This partnership between industry leaders looks to bring a greater level of automation and efficiency to the cannabis industry’s post-harvest process.

The distribution partnership will bring Cann Systems’ CDS line of cannabis drying and curing chambers to a wider audience of cannabis operators, while giving Thomas Scientific a broader range of cannabis equipment offerings to its customer base. Prior to the partnership, Thomas Scientific had primarily focused on offering laboratory equipment to its cannabis industry clients. Now with the Cann Systems partnership, they will be expanding their offering into other aspects of the cannabis post-harvest process.

“We have been looking for opportunities to achieve broader distribution for this product line” says Ton Mathissen, CEO of Cann Drying Systems. “Thomas Scientific is a leader in its industry with a broad product offering and is known for its customer service and professionalism. Exactly the kind of partner we were looking for.”

“Thomas Scientific is quickly becoming a leader in supplying the cannabis market,” says Mike Klipstein, Chief Commercial Officer at Thomas Scientific. “The addition of Cann Drying Systems will broaden our offering so as to better serve our customers. We are excited to work with a quality company like Cann.”

As the global cannabis and hemp industries continue to grow and expand rapidly, so too are the number of market leaders from other industries looking to get involved in the cannabis green rush. From partnerships between leading beverage companies like Constellation Brands to those with big-pharma titans such as Novartis AG, the writing is on the wall – mainstream industry wants in on the cannabis business.

With more and more mainstream business getting involved, this partnership between Thomas Scientific and Cann Systems is no surprise. As the cannabis industry continues to scale, the need for automation and process efficiencies is continuing to build momentum.

“When it comes to process bottlenecks, the drying and curing aspect of the cannabis industry represents one of the largest remaining opportunities for process efficiencies,” says Mathissen. “We are excited for what the future has to hold.”

Thomas Scientific will begin offering Cann Drying System’s line of CDS equipment starting in January 2022.

For more information or for media and press inquiries pertaining to Cann, please contact:

Sam Ouellette, Marketing & Product Manager

souellette@cannsystems.com