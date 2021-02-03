TSRgrow introduces Lighting as a Platform™ (LaaP) – A revolutionary approach to horticulture

TSRgrow, LLC

WARWICK, RI – FEBRUARY 3, 2021 – TSRgrow, a leading horticulture solutions provider, announces their Lighting as a Platform™ (LaaP), a revolutionary technology that delivers unparalleled results to indoor growers, while significantly reducing up-front and long-term operating costs.

Using Remote Power Server Technology combined with LED control systems, software applications and sensor feedback technology, LaaP maximizes efficiency while cutting costs in Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) facilities.

By implementing LaaP, growers eliminate the need for local ballast equipment in their indoor growing area. This also removes weight and clutter from infrastructure and provides lower installation and maintenance costs. Additionally, by removing the heat from the grow, growers can reduce their equipment and cooling expenses. But these benefits are just the beginning. LaaP produces greater light intensity and more uniform canopy coverage for each grow, reducing the total number of fixtures needed. This is another simple way to reduce capital expenditures.

The Remote Power Servers connect directly to the grid, DC storage, or Cogen, further eliminating infrastructure costs related to lighting panels, contactors, and transformers. And when LaaP is used in conjunction with our TSRgrow’s TOTALgrow™ solution, growers gain deeper insights across every aspect of their operation.

“Taking all of the ballasts out of the flower rooms and putting then into a full IT server room, has helped us do right by our plants and our facility. Since we’re using TSRgrow’s Lighting as a Platform, we have the ability to control our environment outside of our grow in a designated server room where we do all of our monitoring. Since we do not have lights giving off heat, there is no need to run large AC units, which saves on overhead costs.

During our recent 200,00 sq. ft. expansion project, TSRgrow was there to help us every step of the way. We will also be using them for our next expansion project. Before you buy, do your research. TSRgrow is a true platform technology-based company. Not just because of the lights and the technology, but also because they are a true partner to help you grow.” – Cliff Miller, Norman K, Maine.

About TSRgrow

TSRgrow is an industry-leading cultivation designer and manufacturer of commercial LED lighting with remote power management solutions for indoor and greenhouse growing operations. For over twelve years, this USA-based company has offered horticultural TOTALgrow Solutions, best-in-class LED lighting systems, and industry support to help cultivators achieve the ideal balance of energy and profitability.

TSRgrow’s industry leading LED lighting solutions have been developed in cooperation with university and industry leaders and are engineered to maximize energy efficiency using their Lighting as a Platform (LaaP) architecture with remote power servers, environment and irrigation monitoring and lighting management. TSRgrow also provides consulting and essential support services.

Contact TSRgrow Today

TSRgrow has delivered LaaP solutions for over four years, supporting hundreds of thousands of square feet of canopy. The benefits are readily apparent for indoor, vertical and commercial greenhouse growers currently using the technology. Contact us today to learn more about how our growing solutions can outperform conventional LED fixtures. Visit us at www.TSRgrow.com.

