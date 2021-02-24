, Vicaa launches website offering range of high quality growing media for medical cannabis

To:

Date: February 16, 2021

New: Vicaa.us – the website for specialized growing media for medical cannabis & hemp

Sustainable growing solutions

On February 11, 2021, Vicaa launched its new website. Vicaa.us offers a broad portfolio of sustainable growing media for the medical cannabis & hemp industry. The Vicaa range includes pots, pellets, growblocks, growbags, substrates, and plugs. They have all been specially developed for growing medical-grade cannabis and hemp, and can be tailored to growers’ exact requirements.

Based on decades of research and experience

The Vicaa range launched in October 2020. It may be a new name on the market, but is a division of Jiffy, a Dutch innovation and service leader in plant growing solutions. Professional horticulturalists around the world have relied on Jiffy for decades for precision products for their crops – from forestry to green- house vegetables. Thanks to Vicaa, that now includes medical cannabis and hemp.

Consistency and stability

Vicaa growing media offers licensed growers and investors peace of mind, season after season:

Made from the ?nest, certi?ed raw materials

Processed in state-of-the-art facilities

Stable and consistent

free from pests, diseases, and spores

Fully compatible with automated cultivation systems

Delivered straight to the customer’s door

Vicaa EasyFill Growbag | Vicaa Preforma Plugs

Higher crop yields and quality

Thanks to Vicaa, crop quality and yields are second to none, whatever cultivation methods growers prefer. That’s because all Vicaa solutions are designed to grow strong, healthy plants with well-devel- oped root systems. For special needs, Vicaa’s experts will work with customers to tailor solutions to their exact requirements.

Better results together

We aim to achieve higher yields and better crop quality for you, our customers. We attain this through collaboration, identifying needs, innovating, and working towards a common goal together. Let’s develop better yields and crops. TOGETHER!

For more information about the entire range, check out the new website. www.vicaa.us

