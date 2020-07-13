COMPANY NEWS RELEASE

WizardPins releases new product in response to COVID

Published 2 hours ago

WizardPins, the same trusted manufacturer of custom enamel pins and lanyards, has just released a new product in response to COVID called the “No Touch Tool.”

This keychain style device can be used to:

  • Push keypad buttons on ATMs, elevators, touch screens
  • Open and close doors
  • Carry shopping bags

Help keep your customers and employees safe with a No Touch Tool! Please email [email protected], or call (617) 903-7484 for pricing and information.

 

This is a paid post. Contact [email protected] for more information.

