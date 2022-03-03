2 Canadian cannabis firms get Nasdaq extensions to regain compliance

Two Canadian cannabis companies have each been granted a six-month extension by the Nasdaq to regain compliance after their respective stock prices fell below the exchange’s minimum bid rule.

The companies, Calgary-headquartered Sundial Growers and Quebec-based Neptune Wellness Solutions, had been warned that their shares weren’t meeting the stock exchange’s listing standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sundial and Neptune are listed on the Nasdaq as SNDL and NEPT, respectively.

The Nasdaq requires issuers to maintain a minimum bid price of at least $1 per share.

Both companies received letters last summer warning of the noncompliance, according to the stock exchange’s list of noncompliant issuers.

Sundial has until Aug. 8, 2022, to regain compliance, meaning the bid price for the company’s shares must close at or above $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days.

Neptune has until Aug. 29, 2022.

The shares will continue to be traded on the exchange in the meantime.

In a news release, Sundial said it has given written assurance to the Nasdaq “that it will, if necessary, implement available options to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, including a reverse stock split.”

Sundial produces and sells adult-use cannabis.

Neptune received its license to process cannabis in January 2019 and its cannabis sales license in June 2020. The company says it sells marijuana products in four Canadian provinces.

Solvent or Solventless? We can help.

MJBizDaily Cannabis Extraction Buyers Guide Get strategies and tips from expert processors on choosing cannabis extraction systems, costs, safety precautions and more. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside: How to choose between solvent-based and solventless extraction methods

Learn which strains are most efficient for each extraction process

Tips on safety precautions from design to training to protective equipment Get the Guide

Quebec-based Hexo Corp. was put on the Nasdaq’s list of noncompliant issuers in January and was given 180 calendar days to regain compliance.

Hexo is asking shareholders to greenlight a reverse stock split to boost its shares above the $1 requirement.