2 more adult-use cannabis operations set to open in New York

Two more licensed adult-use cannabis operations are set to open in New York, including the first outside Manhattan.

Just Breathe was slated to open at 3 p.m. ET Friday in Binghamton, near the Pennsylvania state line.

And Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store is scheduled to open Monday in a temporary location on East 13th Street in Manhattan’s Gramercy Park neighborhood.

Union Square plans to open a permanent location at 835 Broadway this summer.

Both retailers, which will be the third and fourth to open since New York launched adult-use sales Dec. 29, have ties to nonprofits.

Just Breathe is owned and operated through a partnership between local entrepreneur Damien Cornwell and the nonprofit Broome County Urban League, according to the governor’s office.

In another contrast, the Binghamton operation will share the same location with a licensed hemp retailer.

Union Square will operate under a license won by The Doe Fund, a nonprofit organization, and will be operated by Harbour Community.

The Doe Fund, based in New York City, has a mission to break the cycle of poverty, homelessness and recidivism through economic opportunity, housing and other comprehensive services.

The two adult-use openings come only a few days after the Manhattan district attorney’s office sent warning notices to more than 400 shops illegally selling cannabis in that borough.

As many as 1,400 unlicensed stores are selling marijuana products throughout New York City, jeopardizing the state’s choppy rollout of adult-use retail.