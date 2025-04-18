The MJBiz Factbook’s first quarterly update for 2025 is now available by subscription.

Produced by the MJBizDaily editorial staff since 2011, the MJBiz Factbook is the cannabis industry’s leading resource for year-round market data and intelligence.

In 2024, the Factbook moved to a subscription model to allow for year-round updates.

At 156 pages, the 2025 first-quarter report provides detailed analysis of national trends in licensing, stock valuations and M&A activity.

It also includes the annual state-by-state market guide for medical and recreational marijuana markets in the United States.

Each individual state market deep-dive includes:

State sales forecasts

Regulatory overviews

Business taxes/fees

Licensing status

For current MJBiz Factbook subscribers, the first-quarter update is available here.

Meanwhile, subscribers who join at the Industry Insiders level also receive access to the first-quarter chart pack – a treasure trove of cannabis industry data – including 12 new and updated graphics.

Subscribers can look forward to three more releases during the year, each of which includes updates to key metrics in the state-by-state guide.

The second-quarter update, coming in June, includes updated state figures, a deep dive into the hemp and CBD markets as well as the results of MJBizDaily‘s annual cannabis business survey, which probes business owner confidence and expectations.

The third-quarter installment, due in September, will explore consumers trends and international markets.

The fourth quarterly update, scheduled for December, will round out the year for subscribers with the state markets update, a year-in-review feature as well as reports on jobs and salaries.

The Factbook was assembled with the help of several data and market intelligence partners:

Brightfield Group

Cannabiz Media

CRB Monitor

Headset

Viridian Capital Advisors

MJBizDaily‘s data reporter, Andrew Long, led the effort, with support from the company’s team of expert reporters and editors.