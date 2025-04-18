2025 MJBiz Factbook, cannabis industry’s leading data source, now available

By MJBizDaily Staff

Join us for MJBizCon, happening Dec. 2-5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Get on the pre-registration list now to receive early bird ticket pricing. Secure your spot today!

The MJBiz Factbook’s first quarterly update for 2025 is now available by subscription.

Produced by the MJBizDaily editorial staff since 2011, the MJBiz Factbook is the cannabis industry’s leading resource for year-round market data and intelligence.

In 2024, the Factbook moved to a subscription model to allow for year-round updates.

At 156 pages, the 2025 first-quarter report provides detailed analysis of national trends in licensing, stock valuations and M&A activity.

It also includes the annual state-by-state market guide for medical and recreational marijuana markets in the United States.

Each individual state market deep-dive includes:

  • State sales forecasts
  • Regulatory overviews
  • Business taxes/fees
  • Licensing status

For current MJBiz Factbook subscribers, the first-quarter update is available here.

Meanwhile, subscribers who join at the Industry Insiders level also receive access to the first-quarter chart pack – a treasure trove of cannabis industry data – including 12 new and updated graphics.

Subscribers can look forward to three more releases during the year, each of which includes updates to key metrics in the state-by-state guide.

The second-quarter update, coming in June, includes updated state figures, a deep dive into the hemp and CBD markets as well as the results of MJBizDaily‘s annual cannabis business survey, which probes business owner confidence and expectations.

The third-quarter installment, due in September, will explore consumers trends and international markets.

The fourth quarterly update, scheduled for December, will round out the year for subscribers with the state markets update, a year-in-review feature as well as reports on jobs and salaries.

The Factbook was assembled with the help of several data and market intelligence partners:

  • Brightfield Group
  • Cannabiz Media
  • CRB Monitor
  • Headset
  • Viridian Capital Advisors

MJBizDaily‘s data reporter, Andrew Long, led the effort, with support from the company’s team of expert reporters and editors.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

MJBizCon offers speakers chance to share cannabis insights, shape industry
Image of audience members at an MJBizCon 2024 session

Legal

Congressional bills would provide federal marijuana tax relief, limited descheduling
Image of the U.S. House of Representatives at night

News by State

2 California municipalities approve cannabis business tax cuts
Image of downtown Los Angeles skyline
All U.S. Briefs Canada/International CBD Cultivation Data and Charts Hemp & CBD International Labor Manufacturing Marijuana banking Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2025 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY