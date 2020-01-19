(This is an abridged version of a story that appears in the January issue of Marijuana Business Magazine.)

When it comes to buying cannabis extraction equipment, Tyler Robson prefers to jump ahead in the process.

“Start with the end goal,” Robson, CEO of British Columbia-based Valens GroWorks, told Marijuana Business Magazine.

“Depending on the type of refined product you want, tailor an extraction process to get there, whether it’s CO2, ethyl alcohol (ethanol) or hydrocarbon,” he said.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars typically are at stake when buying extraction equipment, so cannabis companies such as Valens should take their time when making a purchase.

Four key areas come into play during the search for new extraction equipment, and Robson and other cannabis extraction specialists advised their peers to ask the following questions: