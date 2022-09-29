900-plus are vying for New York’s 150 adult-use marijuana retail licenses

A total of 903 applicants are seeking to open regulated adult-use marijuana stores in New York.

The state Office of Cannabis Management released that information after Monday’s application deadline passed.

Competition is stiff for retail licenses, with only 150 available, according to the Associated Press.

Regulators have not shared when they will announce the winning bids.

But regulators have committed to prioritizing those who:

Demonstrate business acumen.

Have been convicted of a cannabis-related offense or are related to someone who has.

