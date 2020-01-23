Michigan regulators recalled 9,380 vaping cartridges containing vitamin E acetate sold by a licensed medical marijuana dispensary in Detroit.

The vape cartridges recalled by the state’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) came from Plan B Wellness.

In December, the MRA issued a statewide recall of cartridges with high levels of vitamin E acetate, which has been linked to lung illnesses.

The cartridges recalled Wednesday were manufactured before Plan B Wellness obtained its medical marijuana license, an MRA spokesperson told MLive.com.

The recall includes 1,360 cartridges that were sold and 8,020 that had been pulled from the shelves. The existing inventory is to be destroyed.

The MRA ordered Plan B Wellness to notify anyone who purchased the products to return them to the store for disposal.

