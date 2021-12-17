Real estate lenders AFC Gamma and Viridescent Realty Trust have teamed up to lend $100 million to multistate cannabis operator Acreage Holdings, with an option to lend a further $50 million.

Advertisement

New York-based Acreage will use the senior secured credit facility “to fund expansion initiatives, repay existing debt and provide additional working capital,” according to a news release.

The initial $100 million credit facility includes $60 million from Florida-based AFC Gamma, $10 million from an unspecified affiliate and $30 million from Texas-based Viridescent.

It carries a 9.75% annual interest rate, payable monthly. The credit facility has a maturity date of January 2026.

The loan is secured by Acreage’s real estate “and other commercial security interests.”

The additional $50 million credit facility will be available once unspecified milestones are achieved.

“This transaction represents another strategic step in our efforts to drive profitability, strengthen our balance sheet and accelerate our growth in our core markets which will ultimately maximize shareholder value,” said Acreage CFO Steve Goertz in a statement.

Grow better: MJBizDaily Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide Maximize your output and quality with the right equipment. Curated by the editors of MJBizDaily, our new, free Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide helps you choose wisely and covers irrigation, automation and ROI. Inside: Cannabis greenhouse buyers checklist

Keep track of everything you need.

Keep track of everything you need. Pros and cons of common benching systems

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview.

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview. Cannabis greenhouse Glossary of Terms

What is evaportranspiration? Download the guide to find out and learn more technical jargon unique to greenhouse and the cannabis industry. Get the Guide

Acreage also said it amended the terms of a $33 million credit facility announced in September 2020.

Shares of Acreage trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange and on U.S. over-the-counter markets.

AFC Gamma trades on the Nasdaq.