Alabama aims to accept medical marijuana license applications by fall

Prospective Alabama medical marijuana companies might be able to start applying for a variety of licenses in the fall, with sales slated to start as soon as next spring, according to state regulators.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) released updated plans on the rollout of regulations for the relatively restrictive MMJ program that lawmakers approved last year, according to AL.com.

The new licenses will cover growers, processors, retailers, transport companies and testing labs.

Sept. 1 is the target date for entrepreneurs to begin requesting license applications.

If the newly established timeline holds, companies could begin submitting license applications to regulators 45 days after that date.

“It’s going to be sometime probably mid- to late spring next year, best case, to have products available,” AMCC Executive Director John McMillan told AL.com.

Regulators have established the following caps on medical marijuana licenses:

Five vertically integrated marijuana companies that can grow, manufacture, transport and operate five retail stores.

12 growers.

Four processors.

Four dispensaries, with the option to open three locations in different counties. That would bring the total possible dispensaries to 37.

The laws also allow for testing labs and transport businesses.

Patients who receive a physician’s recommendation for medical marijuana will be able to use the following products:

Capsule.

Cream.

Gel.

Gelatinous cube.

Liquid or oil for an inhaler.

Nebulizer.

Oil.

Oral tablet.

Patch.

Suppository.

Tincture.

No flower or edibles will be allowed.

With more than 20 medical conditions qualifying for MMJ treatment, including chronic pain, the Alabama program could apply to many patients.

MJBizDaily has projected that Alabama’s MMJ program could generate $80 million-$90 million in sales in its first year and $450 million to $545 million in annual sales by its fourth year.