Alabama lawmakers to consider medical marijuana bill

Published 1 hour ago

A Republican state senator introduced a bill to legalize the sale of medical cannabis in Alabama.

The legislator, Sen. Tim Melson, also sponsored a medical marijuana bill in 2019. That measure was approved by the Senate but failed in the House, according to AL.com.

Despite being a conservative state, Alabama is considered a likely candidate to legalize medical marijuana this year.

The bill calls for:

  • Medical marijuana products in the form of oils, tinctures, transdermal patches and suppositories. Smokable and vaping products would not be permitted.
  • Creation of a medical marijuana seed-to-sale tracking system.
  • Approval of physicians to use MMJ for the treatment of conditions such as anxiety, autism, seizures, cancer and post-traumatic stress disorders.
  • A 9% taxation rate on medical cannabis products.

