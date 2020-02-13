Alabama lawmakers to consider medical marijuana bill

A Republican state senator introduced a bill to legalize the sale of medical cannabis in Alabama.
The legislator, Sen. Tim Melson, also sponsored a medical marijuana bill in 2019. That measure was approved by the Senate but failed in the House, according to AL.com.
Despite being a conservative state, Alabama is considered a likely candidate to legalize medical marijuana this year.
The bill calls for:
- Medical marijuana products in the form of oils, tinctures, transdermal patches and suppositories. Smokable and vaping products would not be permitted.
- Creation of a medical marijuana seed-to-sale tracking system.
- Approval of physicians to use MMJ for the treatment of conditions such as anxiety, autism, seizures, cancer and post-traumatic stress disorders.
- A 9% taxation rate on medical cannabis products.