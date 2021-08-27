Alabama medical cannabis program might roll out slower than expected

The launch of Alabama’s medical cannabis program could be delayed until 2023.

The state’s Medical Cannabis Commission met for the first time this week, and the chair of the board said the program rollout could take longer than expected, AL.com reported.

A representative from the Alabama agriculture department said he didn’t expect licenses for medical marijuana cultivation to be issued before Sept. 1, 2022.

That would mean licensed cannabis wouldn’t be ready for sale until the next year.

Medical marijuana in Alabama is to be grown in greenhouses, which usually takes 3-4 months.

MJBizDaily projects that Alabama’s medical marijuana program could generate $80 million-$90 million in sales in its first year once it gets going and $450 million-$545 million in annual sales by its fourth year.