Alabama regulators approve rules for medical cannabis program

Regulators in Alabama approved rules for the regulation and licensing of medical cannabis, the next step in beginning sales for the state’s businesses.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission agreed on the 171-page rule document that went through months of revisions and public comment, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approving the rules means the commission can send out license applications in late October. Completed applications must be submitted by Dec. 30.

Licenses are expected to be awarded next June, which would put medical marijuana products on shelves at the end of 2023, at the soonest.

The regulations allow for 12 cultivation licenses, four processing permits and four distribution licenses.

Five more vertically integrated licenses are also available, and those include a transportation permit.

Flower and edibles are banned in Alabama.

Form factors for medical marijuana are limited to:

Creams.

Gels.

Gelatins.

Inhalable oils or liquids.

Oils.

Suppositories.

Tablets.

Business leaders need reliable industry data and in-depth analysis to make smart investments and informed decisions in these uncertain economic times. Order your 2022 MJBiz Factbook, out now! Featured Inside: 200+ pages and 50 charts with key data points

State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes & opportunities

Segmented research reports for the marijuana + hemp industries

Accurate financial forecasts + investment trends Stay ahead of the curve and avoid costly missteps in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry. Shop 2022 Factbook Bundles

Alabama physicians can recommend MMJ 16 different medical conditions, including cancer, chronic pain and PTSD.

Patients need a recommendation from a physician and a medical cannabis ID card, which costs up to $65.