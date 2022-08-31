Alabama sets fees, timetable for medical cannabis licensing

It will cost $2,500 for entrepreneurs to apply for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama, and the application window opens Sept. 1.

Alabama regulators also said the application fees are nonrefundable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Potential business owners can request license applications between Sept. 1 and Oct. 22, according to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission website.

Applications will be mailed out Oct. 24, and the submission deadline is Dec. 30.

After time to make corrections and a public comment period, winners of initial licenses will be announced on June 12, 2023.

Those businesses will have until June 26, 2023, to pay the license fees, and final permits will be issued July 10, 2023.

According to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (MCC), five licenses will be available for vertically integrated business, and each vertically integrated licensee will be allowed to have five dispensaries.

The cost of an “integrated facility” license is $50,000.

The other license types and fees are:

12 cultivation licenses at a cost of $40,000 apiece.

Four processor licenses, $40,000 apiece.

Four dispensary licenses, $40,000 apiece. Each licensee is allowed to operate three dispensary locations.

The state will have up to 37 dispensaries based on the 12 allotted to the three dispensary licensees and the 25 allotted under each of the five “integrated facility” licenses.

The MCC also plans to issue transporter licenses and testing laboratory licenses.

The regulator did not specify a cap on the number of those types of permits but established a $30,000 fee.

Each applicant is allowed to apply for only one type of license.