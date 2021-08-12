Alaska’s move to double THC levels in marijuana edibles could boost sales

Alaska marijuana manufacturers and retailers soon can start selling edibles at twice the potency, a change that likely will increase sales for both sectors.

A new rule goes into effect Sept. 1 that will allow the sale of marijuana edibles containing up to 10 milligrams of THC and packages with up to 10 individual products, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The rule will allow Alaska to catch up with the rest of the industry since other established cannabis markets typically allow 10-milligram servings of THC.

The increase in THC amount will likely result in lower prices for consumers because manufacturers:

Can create larger, stronger products at close to the same price point.

Will spend less on packaging because smaller containers cost more.

And lower prices for consumers could translate to increased sales volume for both edibles makers and retailers.

Alaskans are legally allowed to purchase up to 5,600 milligrams of THC each day.