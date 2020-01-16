Mark Springer, chair of the agency that regulates legal marijuana in Alaska, has been replaced by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Springer has been a critic of Dunleavy, a Republican.

Casey Dschaak of Dillingham, Alaska, will replace Springer on the Marijuana Control Board, with a term set to begin March 1.

A spokesman for Dunleavy said he has no information about why Springer is being replaced

Springer was one of two members in November who voted against Erika McConnell’s firing as director of the control board.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, which shared McConnell as its director, had previously voted for her dismissal.

Both boards had to agree for her to be removed.

Dunleavy has had a contentious relationship with the Marijuana Control Board, saying after he took office that he planned to repeal the agency. He later tabled the action, at least for the 2019 legislative session.

– Associated Press