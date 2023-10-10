Alaska marijuana regulator to oversee some hemp-derived products

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Tickets for MJBizCon 2023 in Las Vegas are on sale now! Dare to grow and discover the business solutions to elevate your cultivation operation. Buy your ticket.

Certain hemp-derived products in Alaska will now be regulated by the state’s marijuana regulatory agency under new rules passed by lawmakers.

The change doesn’t affect all hemp products, only derivatives containing intoxicating delta-8 or delta-9 THC as well as some “so-called ‘full-spectrum’ hemp products intended to help with epilepsy and pain,” according to the Anchorage Daily News.

Some of those “full-spectrum” products include cannabinoids that are limited by Alaska’s industrial hemp program.

Under the new regulations, such products must be approved by Alaska’s Alcohol & Marijuana Control Office and will be available for purchase only in stores licensed to sell MJ.

The new rules take effect Nov. 3, the Daily News reported.

State regulators across the nation have grappled with how to regulate hemp-derived products, which have become increasingly popular since the 2018 Farm Bill but aren’t federally regulated.

The Cannabis Regulators Association, which represents state regulatory bodies, recently asked Congress to redefine and create new regulations for hemp-derived products.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

State regulators want Congress to redefine, regulate hemp, delta-8 THC
Image of hemp plants

Cultivation

Alaska eases rules on marijuana ads and sampling, eyes tax reform
Image of Lion's Head along the Glenn Highway in Alaska

Cultivation

Wholesale cannabis prices rise in key states, but downward pressure expected
Image of an indoor cannabis grow
Alaska All U.S. Briefs Cultivation Delta-10 Delta-8 Delta-9 Hemp & CBD Hemp Industry News Manufacturing Medical & Recreational Recreational 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY