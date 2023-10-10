Alaska marijuana regulator to oversee some hemp-derived products

Certain hemp-derived products in Alaska will now be regulated by the state’s marijuana regulatory agency under new rules passed by lawmakers.

The change doesn’t affect all hemp products, only derivatives containing intoxicating delta-8 or delta-9 THC as well as some “so-called ‘full-spectrum’ hemp products intended to help with epilepsy and pain,” according to the Anchorage Daily News.

Some of those “full-spectrum” products include cannabinoids that are limited by Alaska’s industrial hemp program.

Under the new regulations, such products must be approved by Alaska’s Alcohol & Marijuana Control Office and will be available for purchase only in stores licensed to sell MJ.

The new rules take effect Nov. 3, the Daily News reported.

State regulators across the nation have grappled with how to regulate hemp-derived products, which have become increasingly popular since the 2018 Farm Bill but aren’t federally regulated.

The Cannabis Regulators Association, which represents state regulatory bodies, recently asked Congress to redefine and create new regulations for hemp-derived products.