Alaska puts in place 120-day cannabis curbside pickup plan

Alaska is the latest state to implement emergency rules allowing for drive-thru and curbside pickup of marijuana products, a move that is expected to bolster public health and potentially sales during the coronavirus outbreak.

Business owners that abide by certain rules also are being allowed to transport marijuana products by commercial plane or boat.

The emergency regulations will run for 120 days unless modified.

Alaska’s Marijuana Control Board passed the regulations Friday, and Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer’s office subsequently signed off on them.

A number of states have been encouraging online ordering and curbside pickup as a way to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

