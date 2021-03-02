Alaska’s interim marijuana chief gets permanent appointment

Glen Klinkhart, who has served as interim director of Alaska’s Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office (AMCO) since 2019, was given the job on a permanent basis.

Klinkhart’s installment as full-time AMCO chief was made official Monday by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

The governor appointed Klinkhart as interim director of the agency in November 2019.

Klinkhart, who had served as director of drug policy for the state health department, replaced Erika McConnell, who was fired by the Marijuana Control Board.

In a statement, the governor said Klinkhart “shares the administration’s view of the need to remove the burden of unnecessary regulations and that we must ensure adequate oversight to protect the health, life, and safety of Alaskans, and simultaneously make government more responsive, efficient, and business friendly.”